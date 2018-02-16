Gun control debate heats up, Tampa mayor is fired up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mass shooting in Parkland is prompting heated debates about gun control.

The mayor of Tampa isn’t keeping silent, saying he doubts anything will be changed.

Senator Bill Nelson can’t understand why a teen could buy an AR-15 rifle.

“An AR-15 is not for hunting. It’s for killing,” said Nelson.

Sen. Nelson is backing legislation that would outlaw assault weapons, like the one used to massacre students and faculty at Douglas High School in Parkland.

Senator Marco Rubio believes laws should make it harder to purchase guns like the AR-15.

“It isn’t going to stop this from happening. You can still pass the law per se, but you’re still going to have these horrible attacks,” said Sen. Rubio.

Investigators tell us Nikolas Cruz fired 150 rounds in seven minutes.

Sen. Nelson wonders why anybody needs that kind of firepower.

“Maybe this will be the turning point. Maybe these students speaking out so boldly, as they have on national TV,” said Sen. Nelson.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is tired of all the headline-grabbing politicians who come out after every school shooting.

“Where these same politicians tweet about their thoughts and their prayers and then they go back to Washington D.C. and they do absolutely nothing,” said Mayor Buckhorn.

Buckhorn, a dad himself to two young children, is upset about the lack of action as the nation suffers shooting after shooting.

“Those kids should be preparing for what they’re gonna wear to the prom, not what they’re gonna wear at their funeral,” he said.

Sen. Nelson is challenging the Florida legislature to ban assault weapons.

Sen. Rubio wants an answer that works.

Nelson is calling on a “common sense” approach to gun laws.

Rubio warns, bad guys will get guns no matter what the law says.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-