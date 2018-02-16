Group of baby pandas extend Chinese New Year greetings

SICHUAN PROVINCE, China (WFLA/NBC) – A group of adorable baby pandas in southwest China extended their greetings on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year on Thursday.

The cubs are members of the newborn family at a breeding base.

The fluffy little things rolled around on the playground and fought over puppy toys given to them as New Year’s gifts.

The province is the home to more than 30 percent of the world’s highly endangered pandas.

In recent years, it’s become a tradition for the animals to send greetings to those across the world around the new year.