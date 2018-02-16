Florida lawmaker wants armed teachers, school staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —Lady Lake Sen. Dennis Baxley has refiled a bill that, if it becomes law, would allow approved teachers, administrators and other school employees to be armed on public school campuses.

The Republican has previously filed the bill without success. He was put back on the calendar to be heard in the Florida Senate Judiciary Committee next Tuesday afternoon.

Senate bill 1236 was filed last Thursday by Baxley just after he provided an interview to WESH 2 News at the Capitol.

Baxley said, “You’re going to have incidents. It’s empowering people to act so they have responsibility for the safety of these children.” He was referencing the Wednesday massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the suburban Miami town of Parkland, Broward County, that resulted in 17 deaths, and 15 others being hospitalized. Recently expelled student Nikolas Cruz is in custody.

The language of Baxley’s bill reads as follows: “… providing an exception to a prohibition on possessing firearms or other specified devices on school property or other specified areas for authorized concealed weapon or firearm licensees who are designated by school principals or district school superintendents.”

Currently, Florida law prohibits firearms on campus for everyone except law enforcement officers.

An identical House Bill HB621, won a favorable vote in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Jan. 24, but is sitting now in the Pre-K-12 quality subcommittee. If the Senate version passes the Judiciary Committee next week, it will head to the Education Committee in the Senate.

Speaking Thursday about the fact that Republican leaders have refused to calendar any of the gun control bills proposed by Democrats, state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, of Orlando, told WESH 2 News that assault weapons, like the one allegedly used by Cruz on Wednesday, should be banned, along with large capacity magazines. Smith has previously said arming school employees on campus is not a solution. He added Thursday, “We’re going in the wrong direction here… as people are dying.”

