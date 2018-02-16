Cool Hillsborough program teaches kids to golf and much more

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — They are not quite Tiger Woods or Rory McElroy… yet, but for more than 65,000 Hillsborough County students, learning the game of golf at an early age is giving them an advantage to help them succeed as adults.

The program is called “First Tee of Tampa Bay” and it’s an official program of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.

Through the game of golf, the First Tee of Tampa Bay provides young people educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices.

The First Tee of Tampa Bay is in 130 Hillsborough County public schools and is designed to show children golf is more than a game, it’s an opportunity to become the very best they can be.

The program offers introductory courses at after school programs, several local golf courses, and at week-long summer camps.

Get more info here.

 

 

