Bride-to-be gets surprise response to wedding invite from Tom Hanks

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG/WFLA) – A couple getting married in the Florida Panhandle decided to send a wedding invitation to actor Tom Hanks and he responded.

Kristen Jerkins, who grew up in Stapleton, Alabama, is a huge fan of Hanks. She and her fiance, Joe Dobrin, who now live in Nashville, plan to marry May 5 at Turquoise Place condos in Orange Beach, Florida.

On her Facebook page, she says that Hanks is “near the top of the list as my favorite human in the world. So I sent him a wedding invitation and a short note with it to see if there was some way to get him to our big day.”

The response she got has her speechless.

Soooo, those of you that know me really well, know that Tom Hanks is near the top of the list as my favorite human in the world. So I sent him a wedding invitation and a short note with it to see if there was some way to get him to our big day… AND THIS HAPPENED! Don’t mind me, I’m currently over here LOSING IT!

Hanks sent the couple a type-written letter in response, along with a photograph of himself holding the invitation as he pondered how he could make it to the wedding.

In the letter, he sends his regrets as he is in rehearsals for a play. But he invites the “kooky kids” to come to Los Angeles and be his guests at one of the performances.

Kristen’s mother, Charlotte Phillips, said that Kristen and Joe are making plans to go to L.A. in June to take Hanks up on his offer.

