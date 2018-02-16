Bond denied for man accused of attacking Haines City girl, 15

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said 15-year-old girl managed to fight off her attacker on her walk to school Thursday morning in Haines City.

The attack happened around 6:45 a.m. as she walked along Grace Avenue near 21st Street South toward Haines City High School.

Detectives said the attacker, later identified as 22-year-old Tristan Calixe, approached the girl from behind, grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground.

The girl fought back and scared him off, then ran to the school to get help.

Parents who heard about the attack expressed concern about their children walking to school.

“She’s 15 years old that is why I thought about her whenever I heard the news. It is very frightening,” Yoelda Delira told News Channel 8. Delira said she wants to see more done to keep Calixe behind bars. “More jail time, and put it out in the public so we know that they live in this area,” she said.

Based on his past criminal history, Calixe was identified as a possible suspect.

The 22-year-old was recently released from jail for a similar attack against a 14-year-old girl. Police were able to track him down at his home, which is about a half mile away from the latest incident.

Calixe was on probation at the time.

“He’s out for about a month and then he does it again. It’s the same exact method,” Haines City Police Chief James Elensky said. “Everybody needs to be worried. If he gets out of jail this time, parents need to be concerned.”

