Copycat shooting threats at Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee schools not credible; schools remain on high alert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Days after a gunman opened fire on a school in South Florida, killing 17 people, school districts across the country, including the Tampa Bay area, have received a rash of copycat threats made against their schools.

On Friday, South Carolina teen was arrested after he posted a Snapchat message threatening “Round 2 FL tomorrow.”

In the Tampa Bay area, Polk County Public Schools and the School District of Manatee County were made aware of a number of threats made against several schools in their districts.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

A representative for Hillsborough County public schools said the district was notified of a threat made on social media against Blake High School. Police investigated the post, questioned its creator and later determined no threat exists.

POLK COUNTY

A representative for Polk County Public Schools said all of the threats were investigated and deemed not credible. All staff and students in the area should be safe.

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement officers and additional school district staff will be at the schools on Friday.

If parents choose to keep their children at home, their absences will be excused.

MANATEE COUNTY

There will also be an increased police presence in and around schools in Manatee County along with additional district personnel on elementary school campuses. A representative for the school district says they’re working closely with law enforcement to investigate the source and the credibility of each threat.

School officials want all students to understand that these threats, even made in jest, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We want you to know we believe our schools are safe for students and staff and that the increased emphasis on safety protocols in the wake of Wednesday’s tragedy has raised the alertness level of law enforcement as well as all district staff. Student and staff safety is and always will be our top priority,” said a representative for the school.

