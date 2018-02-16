Auburndale Police Department files charges in 2 incidents involving high school students

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Auburndale Police Department has filed charges in two separate incidents involving Auburndale High School students on Friday.

On Wednesday morning at approximately 8:35 a.m., a student attending a junior/senior prom fashion show used the iPhone “Airdrop” feature to send a message to several others in attendance that read, “School Shooting ETA 8:40.”

The assembly had roughly 600 students in attendance and several others received the message.

After one student received the message, she showed it to a friend.

The friend took her phone to the principal, who found the Auburndale police school resource officer.

The message caused chaos inside the auditorium.

Additional officers were dispatched to the school.

The message caused a social media storm among students, teachers, school administrators and parents of students.

An investigation led to the identification of the person who sent the message.

The 17-year-old student provided a full confession on Friday, saying he received the message first from an unknown person.

He then selected “all available contacts in the area” and sent the message using Airdrop.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Friday on charges of making written threats to kill or do bodily injury (a second degree felony) and disrupting a school function, a second degree misdemeanor.

In a second incident that occurred Thursday morning outside Stambaugh middle School, a girl was charged with disrupting a school function, a second degree misdemeanor.

In that incident, a 16-year-old Auburndale High School student approached three boys outside the middle school and told them they needed to leave because there was “going to be a shooting at Stambaugh and the high school today.”

The female high school student then left the campus and walked home.

The three middle school students were sent into a panic, following the multiple-fatality shooting the prior day at the high school in Parkland.

They ran around outside yelling, “active shooter.”

This disrupted other students, causing fear and parent.

Concerned parents gathered at the front of the school.

The Auburndale police school resource officer met with the suspect and her mother and determined probable cause existed to charge her with creating a disruption at the school.

Auburndale police have assigned additional officers to the schools in recent days following the tragedy in South Florida.

