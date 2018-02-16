$3,000 reward offered for information regarding Pasco shooting suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the identification of a person who shot two people in Port Richey.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired in the 6300 block of Ridge Crest Drive. Investigators say the suspect fired multiple rounds into a vehicle, striking one person and grazing another.

Surveillance cameras captured a black 4-door Mazda heading east on Ridge Crest Drive. shortly after the incident. The car (pictured) has black rims and is missing hubcaps. Investigators believe the vehicle may belong to the suspect.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released a composite sketch of the alleged shooter who is described as a white male with no facial hair and a pierced eyebrow. He was wearing a blue hat and dark clothing when the incident occurred.

If you recognize the person in the sketch, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

