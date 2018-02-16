The Manatee County Cattlemen’s Association (MCCA) invites the public to attend the 10th annual ranch rodeo event on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 12pm. The event will be held at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, located at 1402 14th Ave. West in Palmetto in the Mosaic Arena.

The ranch rodeo will begin with a grand entry followed by events that include team sorting, team doctoring, a children’s “boot race” where children ages 5 to 13 compete for prizes, calf branding, double mugging, a kid’s calf scramble, and the final event: trailer loading. Winners and awards will be announced following the final event. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the gate the day of the event.

“Manatee County’s history is deeply rooted in agriculture and it’s important that we share our traditions with our community. Not only do these events showcase the skill and athleticism of our cowboys and cowgirls, the festivities at our ranch rodeo are based on real-life operations,” said Brian Jones, Manatee County Cattlemen’s Association president. “With the support of sponsors like the Mosaic Company, this event helps us entertain families while educating about the cattlemen way of life and our county’s heritage.”