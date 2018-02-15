Video: Temple Terrace police searching for man involved in attempted armed carjacking

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace police are searching for man who they say were involved in an attempted armed carjacking Thursday morning.

Police were called to a CVS store located at 110 Bullard Parkway at 6:30 a.m.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was wearing a red and white v-neck t-shirt, dark colored shorts, white sneakers and carrying a dark colored backpack.

He confronted the victim in front of the store with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and car keys.

After the man was unable to start the victim’s car, he fled east on foot along Bullard Parkway.

A police K9 tracked the suspect just north of the Ridgedale Sports Complex, located at 204 Ridgedale Road.

Temple Terrace Elementary was placed on modified lockdown as a precaution as police searched for the man.

Police personnel completed a full search of the area before the school was given an “all clear.”

The victim was not harm and the man remains at large.

