Video taken by neighbor allegedly shows Stoneman Douglas HS shooter with airsoft pistol in backyard

WFLA/CNN Published:

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A former neighbor has released video that he says he took of alleged Stoneman Douglas High School shooter  Nikolas Cruz with an air pistol.

The neighbor said the video was taken in Oct. 2017.

In the video, Cruz stand on a back patio, brandishing a pistol.

The pistol appears to be a type of BB gun, known as an air soft pistol.

The neighbor said Cruz pointed the BB gun at homes and did target practice with bottles and cans in the neighborhood.

Authorities say Cruz used a semi-automatic assault-style rifle in a deadly shooting that left 17 dead at the high school.

At least 14 people were injured.

The neighbor who captured the video said he “never saw him with a real gun.”

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

