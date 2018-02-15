Victims identified in Parkland shooting: Hero football coach, future college swimmer among dead

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Some of the 17 people killed in a deadly rampage at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida have been identified in multiple media reports.

Here are some of their names:

Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was hailed a hero after he stepped in front of multiple students to shield them from the gunfire, died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the school’s football team announced via Twitter.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Nicholas Dworet had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis before he was killed on Wednesday, Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, reported via Twitter.

One of yesterday's victims, Nicholas Dworet, was a senior who just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. My niece was friends with him since kindergarten and posted her memories this morning. Such a heartbreaking loss and sickeningly avoidable traged pic.twitter.com/m3EEHjKjOe — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 15, 2018

Jamie Guttenberg, a student at the school, is among the deceased, the Miami Herald reports.

Her father, Fred, shared his heartbreak in a Facebook post.

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Gina Montalto, 14, was a freshman on the school’s winter guard team. Montalto was reported missing when she did not answer her phone. She died at the hospital late Wednesday night, friends and family said on social media.

“My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” her color guard instructor, Manuel Miranda told the Miami Herald. “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”

Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, also died in the shooting. His older brother Miguel, a former student at the school, shared the tragic news on Instagram. “Words can not describe my pain,” he wrote. “I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy.”

Alyssa Alhadeff, 15, another freshman was also killed. She was reported missing by her grandmother after the shooting. Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, writing “Many innocent souls were taken a few short hours ago. Among them we just got confirmation was my little cousin. My heart is broken 💔 not sure what i can even say I am at a loss for words.”

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

