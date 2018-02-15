Dr. Michael Murray’s years of research and clinical experience have led to a definitive understanding of how specific foods affect us. He presents his findings on phytochemicals and other nutrients, in his new book “The Magic of Food,” and why they’re the new “vitamins”; discusses specific healing foods and how to combine them; and explains the principles to follow for eating the most synergetic foods every day. There are also practical and prescriptive recipes and helpful guidelines for better and delicious eating. All this is in a usable, accessible, entertaining guide that you will turn to again and again as you develop your own personalized program for using food as medicine.

Dr. Murray is one of the world’s most renowned doctors of natural medicine. He is a co-author of the Encyclopedia of Healing Foods and The Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine (Third Edition). Dr. Michael Murray draws on his extensive knowledge of the original “let food be thy medicine” theory by Hippocrates to promote optimum health in his new book.

Dr. Michael Murray, is regarded as a pioneer of, and one of the world’s leading authorities on, natural medicine. He is a former faculty member and serves on the Board of Regents of Bastyr University in Seattle, the nation’s first accredited naturopathic college, where he received his doctorate in naturopathic medicine in 1985. He has written more than 30 books about natural approaches to health including co-authoring the “Textbook of Natural Medicine,” and the best-selling “The Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine,” that has been translated into 14 different languages and has sold more than 2 million copies. Dr. Murray has extensive national TV experience and has been a featured expert on The Dr. Oz Show. Murray currently serves as the Chief Science Officer of Enzymedica, leading scientific research projects and developing high-potency enzyme-based products. For 35 years plus, he has compiled a database of more than 65,000 articles of original scientific studies from medical and scientific literature that provides solid evidence on the effectiveness of nutrition, vitamins, minerals, herbs and other natural approaches that are effective in the maintenance of health and the treatment of disease.

