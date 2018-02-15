The Magic of Food

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Dr. Michael Murray’s years of research and clinical experience have led to a definitive understanding of how specific foods affect us. He presents his findings on phytochemicals and other nutrients, in his new book “The Magic of Food,” and why they’re the new “vitamins”; discusses specific healing foods and how to combine them; and explains the principles to follow for eating the most synergetic foods every day. There are also practical and prescriptive recipes and helpful guidelines for better and delicious eating. All this is in a usable, accessible, entertaining guide that you will turn to again and again as you develop your own personalized program for using food as medicine.

 

Dr. Murray is one of the world’s most renowned doctors of natural medicine. He is a co-author of the Encyclopedia of Healing Foods and The Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine (Third Edition). Dr. Michael Murray draws on his extensive knowledge of the original “let food be thy medicine” theory by Hippocrates to promote optimum health in his new book.

 

Dr. Michael Murray, is regarded as a pioneer of, and one of the world’s leading authorities on, natural medicine. He is a former faculty member and serves on the Board of Regents of Bastyr University in Seattle, the nation’s first accredited naturopathic college, where he received his doctorate in naturopathic medicine in 1985. He has written more than 30 books about natural approaches to health including co-authoring the “Textbook of Natural Medicine,” and the best-selling “The Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine,” that has been translated into 14 different languages and has sold more than 2 million copies.  Dr. Murray has extensive national TV experience and has been a featured expert on The Dr. Oz Show.  Murray currently serves as the Chief Science Officer of Enzymedica, leading scientific research projects and developing high-potency enzyme-based products. For 35 years plus, he has compiled a database of more than 65,000 articles of original scientific studies from medical and scientific literature that provides solid evidence on the effectiveness of nutrition, vitamins, minerals, herbs and other natural approaches that are effective in the maintenance of health and the treatment of disease.

 

Website: www.magicoffoods.com

Twitter: @DrMichaelMurray

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DrMichaelMurray

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s