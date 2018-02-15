Target 8: $4M Tampa fire boat MIA for 2.5 years

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue’s $3.8 million Fire Boat 1 hasn’t run on a call or been in service for more than 2.5 years.

The boat, named the “Patriot,” suffered significant engine damage from barnacle buildup and other obstructions. The Patriot was taken out of service in June 2015.

[Watch Steve Andrews’ report at 5 p.m.]

“We’ve had some considerable engine damage to that, that obviously wasn’t a quick repair, and a very costly repair as well,” said Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Thomas Forward.

The Patriot, made in Canada, doesn’t have a standard inboard engine. It is powered like a jet ski, jet engines suck water in and blow it out for propulsion.

When it wasn’t used, it sat in the Marjorie Park Basin on Davis Islands, a barnacle breeding ground.

According to Capt. Steve Rayow, who has 50 years on the water and runs his own tour boat company, that boat should’ve been taken out of the water.

Jet engines, he says, are fast, provide maneuverability, but they’re high maintenance and expensive.

“To leave a jet boat in the water is asking for trouble,” said Rayow.

Trouble is what Tampa Fire Rescue got.

According to Chief Forward, crews operated the boat just fine. However, barnacles and other growth, due to improper maintenance, ruined the boat’s engines.

“I don’t know that mistakes were made, I’m just saying you don’t know what you don’t know,” stated Chief Forward.

Spending nearly $4 million on a fire boat and not knowing how to properly maintain it doesn’t sit well with Capt. Rayow.

“I’m disturbed, because I work very hard for my money, my dollars don’t come easy,” he said.

The new engines the city has to buy were made in New Zealand and cost nearly $250,000.

“I wasn’t aware until I received a call,” said Tampa City Councilor Charlie Miranda. “And the call came from you.”

Tampa Fire Rescue took possession of the Patriot in September 2009. It cruised under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, water cannons spraying thousands of gallons of water into the air, announcing its arrival.

A Homeland Security grant paid the $3.8 million price tag.

The vessel can pump 13,000 gallons of water a minute, the equivalent of 8 fire engines.

“We haven’t had it for 2-and-a-half years but prior to that, the boat was a very functional asset,” added Chief Forward.

The chief says he has tried to get approval for a boat lift to get the Patriot out of the water, only to be denied by regulatory agencies.

While he points out that the boat was made for Tampa Bay, Chief Forward admits keeping it in the water at the Marjorie Park Basin is probably the worst place for it.

“It would’ve been nice to know that the barnacle or the encroachment of barnacles or the water where we have the vessel would have a negative impact on the internal jets,” said Chief Forward.

“It’s common sense,” argues Capt. Rayow. “If you know anything about being on the water particularly salt water, this is a very caustic environment.”

Fire Boat 1’s engines aren’t the only problem. Leaks are forcing the replacement of the water pumping system. The electronics are outdated and need replacing. Even the boat’s red paint job posed problems, causing corrosion, it was sandblasted off.

Fire Rescue also pays almost $700 a month to keep the Patriot at the Viking boat yard in Pinellas County.

“Right now, the total repair ticket that I have received from my chief of administration who oversees the budget and the expenses for that are about $350,000,” explained Chief Forward.

According to the chief, Tampa Fire Rescue did not have a maintenance budget for its fire boats until this year. Costs for maintenance came out of Tampa Fire Rescue’s operational budget.

Also any expense greater than $100,000 needed city council approval. The new engines alone cost $247,000.

Tampa Fire Rescue now has an agreement with Viking to perform monthly maintenance on the Patriot, according to the chief.

“Our job is to keep it healthy, keep it fit and ensure that the vessel is functional when we need it,” said Chief Forward.

When all of the repairs are complete in an estimated 60 to 90 days, Fire Boat 1 is heading right back to the Marjorie Park Basin, where a lot of its problems began.

Tampa Fire Boat 1 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery