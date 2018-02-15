Tampa Bay area school districts struggle with funding to enhance school safety

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – School district leaders across the Tampa Bay area are taking measures to reassure parents they’re doing all they can to help keep campuses safe, but they face funding hurdles.

The killing of 17 at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is now putting school safety back at the forefront of conversation.

School districts across the area are evaluating safety procedures.

News Channel 8 discovered that county school districts in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties all perform lockdowns and/or active shooter drills.

We’re still working to get details from Hernando, Citrus and Highlands counties.

Hillsborough schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins said lockdown drills will be done at all schools starting next week.

He says the drills will now happen along with fire drills every month.

“We have in all of our schools, access controls, secured perimeters locked gates, that’s key,” Eakins said.

Pasco County schools also detailed their recently implemented Active Threat Plan. District spokesperson Linda Cobb says all students and teachers are required to go through training that involves reenactment videos of active shootings.

“It’s a delicate balance and we never have enough funding to do everything that we think we need to do,” Cobb said.

Increased state funding for additional manpower, required equipment and mental health services have been ongoing issues for school districts across the Tampa Bay area.

“Right now the emotion is fresh, but when the emotion is out, I think that the adults in the room need to sit down and figure out what their priorities are,” said Hillsborough County School Board member Susan Valdes.

“I don’t see what else can be done if our state legislators aren’t willing to help protect our kids,” said Teresa Potter, member of the Hillsborough County Council PTA.

The group serves as advocates for families on a wide range of matters related to education.

Several members continue to put pressure on lawmakers to pass new regulation on gun control, which include tighter laws against AR-15 rifles, the weapon used by the gunman at Stoneman Douglas.

“We are tired of this. We are scared and changes need to be made,” said Melissa Auker, president of the Hillsborough County Council PTA.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

