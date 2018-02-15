Staff at Polk County university training to do more than run, hide, fight during active shooting situations

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Staff at a Polk County university are doing more than just training to run, hide, fight if ever faced with an active shooter.

Several staff members at Southeastern University have been trained to carry a concealed weapon on campus through Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s Sentinel Program.

“If they walk on campus, we’ll be slinging lead at them, fast, in order to protect the students,” Sheriff Grady Judd said when the Special Deputies were recently sworn-in.

“They are highly trained. They have 25 percent more training than a regular officer or law enforcement,” Southeastern University President Dr. Kent Ingle told News Channel 8.

He said the program gives them another method to keep their campus safe.

“Yesterday was the eighth shooting on a school campus. They are starting to be a regular occurrence, unfortunately, and that’s why we knew we had to step up our game.”

Eight special deputies in total completed the program and are spread out over campus.

Firearms aren’t normally allowed on campuses but this program makes it possible by swearing the staff in as Special Deputies.

Key components of the Sheriff’s Sentinel Program are:

Faculty and staff are selected by the university for the program and screened by PCSO staff, including criminal background checks, drug testing and a psychological evaluation.

Sheriff’s Sentinels will be appointed by the sheriff as volunteer “Special Deputies” for the limited purpose of providing security on Southeastern University’s campus during an active assailant incident, defined as: “a situation in which an armed assailant is posing an immediate deadly threat to people on the premises of Southeastern University.”

Why Special Deputies? To take advantage of PCSO professional training and to provide a legal mechanism for staff and faculty to carry a concealed firearm on campus. (Florida State Statues, Chapter 30)

The Special Deputy Sheriffs shall have no authority to act in any law enforcement capacity outside of a deadly threat active assailant incident on campus and shall have no authority in a law enforcement capacity off campus in any way.

Special Deputy Sheriffs in the Sentinel Program are authorized to carry concealed, approved firearms on campus. The firearms will be specifically purchased and issued for the sole purpose of the Sentinel Program. Only PCSO approved concealed carry safety holsters and firearms will be used in the program.

Special Deputy Sheriffs in the Sentinel Program will be required to successfully complete training with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Training Section prior to his or her appointment, which will consist of 100 hours of comprehensive firearm safety and proficiency training. The Special Deputy Sheriff Sentinel Program Training is 132 total hours.

This firearms training is an 80 hour block of instruction and is based on the CJSTC law enforcement academy training model. A typical academy student will fire approximately 1,000 training rounds during the academy. The Sentinel Program Training will include 10-20 percent more rounds fired for each participant.

Firearms: Precision Pistol / 16 hour block of instruction.

Firearms Discretionary Shooting: Four hour block of instruction using state of the art simulator exercises.

Active Shooter/Assailant: Eight hour block of instruction.

Defensive Tactics: Four hour block of instruction.

Legal / High Liability: 20 hour block of instruction.

All training will be conducted by CJSTC-certified instructors.

Ongoing and annual proficiency retraining will be conducted by the PCSO.

Higher Standards: The 100 hour block of firearms instruction is 25 percent more instruction than the equivalent block of CJSTC law enforcement firearms instruction deputies receive (80 hours). Additionally, Sentinel Program participants will be required to pass the firearms training at an 85 percent pass rate compared to the CJSTC standard of an 80 percent pass rate. The 16 hour precision pistol course is additional training (not required for deputy sheriffs). The four hour block discretionary shooting instruction is a separate training for the Sentinel Program (incorporated into the 80 hour block of instruction). Sentinels will receive eight hours of active shooter/assailant training (deputies receive six hours training).

