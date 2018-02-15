Southwest Airlines to launch nonstop daily flights from Tampa to Los Angeles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Want to get away? Looking to make it all the way to the West Coast? Southwest Airlines wants to take you there.

Southwest Airlines announced today it will begin daily nonstop service between Tampa and Los Angeles beginning Aug. 7.

The new route will be the third airline at TPA to offer nonstop service to the popular West Coast hub, adding to Delta Air Lines’ existing service to LAX and Spirit Airlines’ service which begins in April.

Southwest is TPA’s most popular airline, serving 34 percent of the Airport’s annual passengers. Southwest also launched new flights from Tampa to San Diego last month.

The route, which will use a Boeing 737-700 plane, will begin Tuesday, will run once a day between TPA and LAX.

To book a flight, go to www.southwest.com.

