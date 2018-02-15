Snowboarder Markus Schairer suffers broken neck in frightening crash

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Snowboard - Winter Olympics Day 6

Snowboarder Markus Schairer suffered a broken neck in a frightening snowboard cross crash, the Austrian Olympic committee announced in a statement Thursday.

There’s been no indication of long-term damage or neurological impairment, the committee’s statement said.

Schairer, who was in fourth place at the time, fell directly on his back during the quarterfinal race’s second to last jump. His head snapped back and hit the ground, sending his goggles into the air. He remained down following impact.

Schairer fractured his fifth cervical vertebrae, the Austrian Olympic committee said in the statement. He did manage to strap back into his board and belatedly finished the course. He’s expected to return to Austria for further testing and treatment.

Schairer also competed in the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games.

Schairer has dealt with injuries throughout his career. His 2007-08 season was cut short after he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his knee and two years later he broke five ribs while competing in the Winter X Games. In 2013, he tore four ligaments and fractured a joint while training. 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s