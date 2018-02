THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH) —Two homes are being threatened after several sinkholes opened in The Villages, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the holes opened in the area of McLawren Terrace.

The largest of the three holes is about 35-feet-deep by 18 feet across.

Officials said utilities to four homes have been disconnected.

The sinkholes appear to be threatening just two homes, with one of the sinkholes reaching far underneath a home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: