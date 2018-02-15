Sheriff: Armed officer at school never encountered suspected Parkland shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida sheriff says there was an armed officer on campus at the time of a deadly high school shooting.

But Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the officer never encountered the suspect during the Wednesday afternoon attack that killed 17 people.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

