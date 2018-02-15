‘Round 2 FL Tomorrow:’ South Carolina boy arrested for sending threatening Snapchat photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received various calls regarding a Snapchat message threatening “Round 2 FL Tomorrow.”

The sheriff’s office said many calls were made to 911 reporting the message with an image of a white man, partially masked, holding what appeared to be an AR-15.

On top of the photo were the words “Round 2 FL Tomorrow.”

All of the reporting parties do not know who the man is.

The sheriff’s office said while investigating they discovered a New York Post article detailing that a juvenile in Spartanburg County, South Carolina was arrested for sending the threat.

The article showed the same image that people were showing Manatee County deputies.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed they arrested the suspect who sent the threat and he is currently in custody.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

