Red flags missed? Suspected Broward County high school shooter Nikolos Cruz has odd past

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In a jail outfit and looking far meeker then what prosecutors portray, Nikolas Cruz stood mostly silent as a Broward County judge detailed his 17 murder charges.

Afterwards, his public defender got emotional when the topic of murdered students came up. Moments later, Gordon Weeks said his client is deeply disturbed.

“He is suffering from significant mental illness and significant trauma and he has some very difficult decisions to make shortly,” said Weeks.

Online red flags are obvious. Cruz posted pictures of guns and knives. He was kicked out of Stoneman Douglas High School.

A neighbor caught video of Cruz firing a handgun in his back yard.

This past September, a post on a YouTube channel read “I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” signed by someone with the same exact name and spelling.

Blogger Ben Bennight tipped off the FBI. Thursday, he got a visit from the agency.

“I would like to think that they are already investigating this guy,” said Bennight.

The FBI is going over all posts once more.

“We’re going back. We’re scrubbing the information. We’re looking at it again,” said Robert Lasky, from the bureau.

Another Cruz attorney says Cruz is a broken human being.

“He’s sad. He’s mournful. He’s remorseful. He is fully aware of what is going on,” said Melisa McNeil.

Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys say the death of his mother set him off. He is on suicide watch.

A white supremacist group claimed Cruz is a member.

