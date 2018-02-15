Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Pasta Fagiolini and Italian Sausage

Name: Pasta Fagiolini and Italian Sausage

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with steamed vegetables, fresh salad blend, crusty bread, and tiramisu for dessert.

This recipe is rustic and goes great with farfalle (bowtie), penne, or orecchiette (ear) pasta.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Meat

1 lb mild Italian sausage

Produce

1 (16-oz) green beans with almonds cook-in-bag

1/3 cup lemon dressing

Deli

1 cup shredded Italian cheese blend

Dry Grocery

8 oz farfalle (or penne) pasta

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare pasta and cook-in-bag (20 minutes)

Prepare suggested sides (if desired) and complete pasta; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Pasta Fagiolini and Italian Sausage

Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

8 oz farfalle (or penne) pasta

1 (16-oz) green beans with almonds cook-in-bag

1 lb mild Italian sausage, casing removed

1 cup shredded Deli Italian cheese blend

1/3 cup lemon dressing

Steps:

1. Bring water to boil for pasta. Cook pasta following package instructions. Cook Produce bag following microwave instructions; let stand 5 minutes to cool. Chop bag contents into small bite-size pieces.

2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Remove casing from sausage and place in pan (wash hands). Cook sausage 6–8 minutes stirring occasionally and until 165°F. Remove from heat and cover.

3. Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water. Add pasta, pasta water, bag contents, cheese, and dressing to sausage in pan. Toss to coat; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 700kcal; FAT 36g; SAT FAT 10g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 1280mg; CARB 64g; FIBER 9g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 32g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 25%; CALC 40%; IRON 25%