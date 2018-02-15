Pasco man arrested on child pornography charges ‘hand-picked’ to be assistant principal of school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Ritsema was hand-picked to be an assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle-High School a year ago, a district spokeswoman said.

Now, he’s off the job, sitting alone in a jail cell after federal agents explained he had sex with at least two teen boys and texted graphic pictures of them other people.

He pleaded not guilty in court on four charges involving child pornography.

“This guy was liked by everyone. He was a rising star. No one I know who knew him would ever have guessed he was involved in that activity,” said Linda Cobbe, a district spokeswoman.

Agents went to the school unannounced Tuesday to question him.

They learned of his alleged wrongdoings while investigating another Pasco County man for similar charges.

Prosecutors won’t confirm if that man is William Napolitano, who was arrested late last year.

He also worked for the school district.

“Is there a fear there could be more people doing this kind of thing in the district?” reporter Ryan Hughes asked.

“That would be our worst fear,” Cobbe said.

Federal prosecutors also fear there could be more young victims.

Ritsema’s family members didn’t want to talk to News Channel 8 outside the courthouse.

“Do you have anything to say about the charges?” Hughes shouted.

“No comment,” a family member yelled.

Federal Judge Amanda A. Sansone said Ritsema was entrusted to protect children and instead preyed on them.

She described him as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The superintendent of the district will seek to suspend Ritsema without pay at a meeting next week, Cobbe said.

