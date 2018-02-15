Pasco deputies at schools today for ‘peace of mind’ following deadly school shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The tragic Parkland school shooting has parents across the nation worried this morning as their kids head off to school. Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be at county schools today. Their presence is intended to comfort nervous parents and students.

“We understand the tragic event in Broward County today has unnerved parents across the country. We will have extra patrols at schools tomorrow to help provide peace of mind for students, parents, and staff,” said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

8 on Your Side talked to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay as parents here are trying to wrap their minds around what happened yesterday.

“You’re going to have some kids that are going to be absolutely hysterical,” said Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center.

“They’re going to be inconsolable and you’re going to have other kids at the other end of the spectrum that are just numb,” said Reynolds.

Regardless of where your student falls on that spectrum, the biggest piece of advice counselors have for you is to talk to your child even if they don’t want to talk.

“By not talking to them, you’re telling them you’re not prepared to be able to handle whatever they have to say.”

Having the conversation while they’re preoccupied doing something else could be a good way to start the conversation.

“Get their hands busy, you know, talk in the car, talk while you’re doing dishes, talk while you’re bouncing a basketball, whatever it may be, have those discussions. Talk about how you’re feeling so they can talk about how they’re feeling,” said Reynolds.

And because the unexpected absolutely does happen, make sure your child has a plan if they’re ever in a horrible situation.

“I would absolutely start with “I want you to be safe,’ ‘I want you to feel safe and in order for you to feel safe, I need to make sure you got information to know what that is. So, having a plan,” said Reynolds.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wants to reassure parents they do not have any known threats to the school. Their extra patrol is simply to offer parents peace of mind.

