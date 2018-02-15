Men’s Curling Night 3: Sweden runs away with win over Team USA

For the second night in a row the U.S. men’s curling team put themselves in a hole early and were unable to recover.

After giving up a five point end to Japan a night ago, the U.S. allowed Sweden to score four in the first end Thursday night, and two more in the fourth and eighth for a 10-4 win.

Sweden’s team, led by Skip Niklas Edin, scored a double takeout on their second to last throw in the first to put three red stones alone at the top of the house. Team USA Skip John Shuster tried to go around the cluster to the button, but threw too hard and went through the house, setting up an easy four points early.

Edin’s squad stole another point in the second after Shuster used the hammer to try to knock the only red stone out of the house and blank the end. But the throw wasn’t quite hard enough and Sweden’s stone sat clipped on the backside just enough to count.

The U.S. scored their first point in the third end, but allowed two more Swedish points in the fourth. Sweden led 7-2 at the midway point.

Shuster’s squad looked to try to mount a comeback by scoring two in the seventh, but Sweden responded with two of their own in the eighth, forcing the U.S. to concede the final two ends for the loss.

The U.S. falls to 1-2 in PyeongChang play. Sweden remains unbeaten at 3-0 overall.

Other scores from the night:

Norway 7, Korea 5

Norway scored two points in each of the second, fifth and eighth ends Thursday on the way to a 7-5 victory over Korea.

The Korean team only scored more than one point in one end, the ninth. Those two points helped them get within one, 6-5, setting up a final end showdown.

In the 10th end, Korea had two rocks in the house, but Norway’s Thomas Ulsrud knocked one out, maintaining their spot on the button for the winning point.

Norway picks up their first win in PyeongChang to improve to 1-2 overall. Korea remains winless, falling to 0-3.

Denmark 6, Italy 4

Denmark went five straight ends without scoring, but in the end it didn’t matter as they were able to defeat Italy 6-4.

The Dutch team, led by Skip Rasmus Stjerne, only scored in three ends, but every one of them was for multiple points. They scored two in the first, third and ninth ends, while holding Italy to just single points in the second, fifth, sixth and 10th.

Denmark picks up their first win of the Games, improving to 1-2 overall. Italy is now 2-2.

Team standings:

CAN 3-0

SWE 3-0

GBR 2-1

ITA 2-2

JPN 1-1

DEN 1-2

NOR 1-2

SUI 1-2

USA 1-2

KOR 0-3