Maame Biney remains upbeat after falling short in 500M

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) – Teenage athletes have wowed many across the country with their accomplishments this Winter Olympics.

Snowboarder Red Gerard opened the gold medal count for the United States with a stunning run last week. Then, just days later, fellow snowboarder Chloe Kim captivated audiences with a similarly impressive showing.

Along with them, 18-year-old speed skater Maame Biney made her Olympics debut earlier this week.

The 500 meter did not go well for her — but Biney is known for her optimism, and she certainly did not let that get her down.

“During the start, I underestimated one of my opponent — that’s a learning experience for me,” Biney said. “Next time going into a race like a 500, with that many good skaters, I should never underestimate anyone.”

Biney’s next event is the 1500 meter on Saturday.

“Honestly it’s not my best race, but I’m going to fight to the end and just do my best, because that’s all I can ask for,” she said.

Biney has made national headlines during the Olympics, but also noted the importance of her Virginia fanbase.

“It’s really deep in my heart,” she said.

One of the highlights for Biney in PyeongChang was meeting Shaun White the day he won his third gold medal.

“That is by far the best thing that’s happened,” she said.

