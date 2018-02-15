Life Hacks: Quick, healthy breakfasts to fuel your day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In as little time as it takes to heat food up in the microwave, you could be out the door with a healthy meal to fuel your day. But so many people skip out instead.

“A lot of people end up skipping breakfast either for time reasons or they think that they’re going to have a lower calorie intake for the rest of the day if they skip breakfast. That’s a really big misconception because a lot of people skip breakfast then they end up being a lot hungrier later in the day and overeating at lunch or at dinner or even late at night,” said Gina Lewis with FitLife Foods.

Lewis says a minor amount of prep goes a long way.

“As long as you have something prepared the night before, that can make it a lot more convenient for your morning and just to get off on the right start,” she said.

Easy to do at home — you can start with a light English muffin toasted.

“Just put peanut butter, you can do powdered peanut butter on top which is mostly fat-free, but all the flavor of peanut butter. Sprinkle like chia seeds, flax seed or goji berries on top and that’s delicious and easy to eat,” suggests Lewis.

Or try chia pudding.

“Yeah, oh! It’s delicious! It tastes like a tapioca pudding in a sense,” she said. “The chia seeds kind of expand overnight so they’re super filling, full of fiber and nutrients,” she said.

If that’s still too much, try using a service like FitLife foods. They prepare healthy meals that are easy to take on the go.

“Fit Griddle 2.0 is one of our dishes and that’s kind of like a healthy breakfast sandwich that’s egg whites in between two whole wheat pancakes, and 100% maple syrup on the side,” said Lewis.

MARCO’S LIFE HACK BREAKFAST RECIPES:

Chia Seed Pudding (Makes 2 servings):

2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

½ cup chia seeds

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ tbsp honey or pure maple syrup

Stir together almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract and honey or maple syrup. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 1 hour.) Stir a few times in the first hour to help it form evenly into a gel. Top with fruit and nuts and serve!

PB Morning Delite:

Bagel Thin or Thomas Light Multigrain English Muffin

Peanut butter or powdered peanut butter such as PB2

½ banana

2 tsp chia seeds

2 tsp flax seeds

1 tbsp goji berries

Toast bagel thin or English muffin. Top with peanut butter and toppings and enjoy on the go!

Get Up and Go-Ji Oatmeal:

½ cup oats

1 cup water or milk of choice (I prefer unsweetened vanilla almond milk)

1 tbsp honey or pure maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1-2 tbsp flax seeds

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp goji berries

3 strawberries

½ banana

1 tbsp sliced almonds or nuts of choice

Mix together oats, almond milk, honey, cinnamon, flax seeds and chia seeds. Microwave for 1:30 to 2 minutes, stir and top with cut up strawberries, banana, goji berries and almonds.

Skinny Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Shake:

1 frozen banana

½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or any milk or water)

1 scoop chocolate protein powder of choice

2 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

2 tbsp peanut butter or powdered peanut butter such as PB2

Blend all ingredients together and enjoy!