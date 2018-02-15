Hanna Oeberg scores upset win for first Olympic gold medal

Hanna Oeberg did all she could.

She was perfect in her shooting bouts, and she skied just as fast.

And that was more than enough for the Swede to capture her first Olympic gold medal.

Oeberg finished the women’s 15km individual Thursday in 41 minutes, 7.2 seconds to score an upset win in the event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Laura Dahlmeier, who won gold in the first two women’s biathlon events, reached the podium with a bronze medal. Slovakian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina earned the silver medal, finishing 24.7 seconds behind Oeberg.

Kuzmina missed twice in her shooting bouts but skied fast enough to grab silver. Dahlmeier’s lone miss, combined with a slightly slower skiing pace than her first two events, proved costly for the 24-year-old.

Still, Dahlmeier found her way onto the podium for the third straight event. She finished 41.2 seconds behind Oeberg. Her bronze medal is Germany’s fifth biathlon medal of the PyeongChang Games.

Oeberg was one of 87 biathletes to shoot clean in the 15km individual. She becomes the first Swedish woman to win the event.

Biathlon continues with its second event Thursday when men’s individual event gets underway at 6:20 am. EST.

The women’s next event is Saturday (6:15 a.m. EST) in the 12.5km mass start.