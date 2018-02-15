French zoo shows off new 3-year-old rhinoceros

THOIRY, France (WFLA/NBC) – France’s Thoiry Zoo showed off their new, young rhinoceros on Wednesday.

The rhino is a welcome addition to the wildlife park, one year after their 4-year-old rhino was slaughtered by poachers who broke into the park.

The 3-year-old male, named Unesco, arrived at the zoo on Jan. 25.

Unesco gets along with the park’s two other white rhinos, according to zoo staff, and security measures have been reinforced.

Wild white rhinos are on the brink of extinction, since their horns are often coveted by poachers.

According to a conservation group, only 20,000 white rhinos live in the wild.