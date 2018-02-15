French zoo shows off new 3-year-old rhinoceros

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

THOIRY, France (WFLA/NBC) – France’s Thoiry Zoo showed off their new, young rhinoceros on Wednesday.

The rhino is a welcome addition to the wildlife park, one year after their 4-year-old rhino was slaughtered by poachers who broke into the park.

The 3-year-old male, named Unesco, arrived at the zoo on Jan. 25.

Unesco gets along with the park’s two other white rhinos, according to zoo staff, and security measures have been reinforced.

Wild white rhinos are on the brink of extinction, since their horns are often coveted by poachers.

According to a conservation group, only 20,000 white rhinos live in the wild.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s