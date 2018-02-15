FDLE investigates officer-involved shooting in Citrus Co.; no officers hurt

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a man was shot by an officer in Homosassa.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old William Bryant led deputies on a brief pursuit and struck a deputy’s vehicle.

The agency said it appeared Bryant had tried to strike the deputy with his car, and in fear for his life, the deputy opened fire on Bryant.

Bryant eventually crashed his vehicle near a residence off Stone Gate.

He was taken to Bayonet Point to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave per the agency’s policy.

The FDLE is now investigating the incident.

“We are very thankful that our officer is uninjured and that no one else was hurt in this extremely dangerous situation,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “We can always count on FDLE to do a thorough investigation whenever these extremely dangerous and unfortunate incidents occur. These things take time, so we will not be releasing any further information until their investigation is concluded.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: