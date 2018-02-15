FBI was warned of alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz months ago

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — The FBI was warned five months ago about a possible school shooting from a YouTube comment made by a user named Nikolas Cruz.

Ben Bennight, a 36-year-old YouTube video blogger from Mississippi, said in September that he noticed an alarming comment posted on his video. According to CNN, Bennight contacted the FBI immediately.

“I’m going to be a professional school shooter,” the comment read, attached to the username Nikolas Cruz. That is the same name of the alleged shooter who opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, killing 17 people.

It was one of at least two alleged threat reports about the suspected shooter that the FBI received, according to a law enforcement official. In both cases, the FBI did not share the information with local law enforcement, the official said.

The FBI special agent in charge of the Miami division, Robert Lasky, confirmed Thursday morning that the bureau received a tip last year about the YouTube comment, according to CNN.

“No other information was included with that comment which would indicate a time, location or the true identity of the person who made the comment,” Lasky said during a news conference. “The FBI conducted database reviews, checks but was unable to further identify the person who actually made the comment.”

The comment on YouTube has since been pulled down.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

