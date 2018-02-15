We are returning to the Cheval Golf & Athletic Club for the Cheval Winter Blues & Food Festival. This time it’s all about the Blues with live entertainment on stage all day!

George Pennington III will be on stage from 11:30a – 1:00p, Pasco Lefty from 1:30p – 3:00p and Home Cooking with Ed Wagner is returning to the Cheval Stage from 3:30p – 5:00p

Cheval is open to the public on Sunday February 18th, and event entry and parking is free this year! There is craft beer from Tenth & Blake, great food from Prime 19 and Franky D’s Family Kitchen with other local food trucks, and of course a Kids Zone with bounce houses and face paint providing fun for all ages. Bring your lawn chairs to this family friendly event in case seating is taken and come have fun with all your neighbors from Cheval.