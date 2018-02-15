Cheval Winter Blues & Food Festival

Daytime Web Staff Published:

We are returning to the Cheval Golf & Athletic Club for the Cheval Winter Blues & Food Festival. This time it’s all about the Blues with live entertainment on stage all day!

 

George Pennington III will be on stage from 11:30a – 1:00p, Pasco Lefty from 1:30p – 3:00p and Home Cooking with Ed Wagner is returning to the Cheval Stage from 3:30p – 5:00p

 

Cheval is open to the public on Sunday February 18th, and event entry and parking is free this year! There is craft beer from Tenth & Blake, great food from Prime 19 and Franky D’s Family Kitchen with other local food trucks, and of course a Kids Zone with bounce houses and face paint providing fun for all ages.  Bring your lawn chairs to this family friendly event in case seating is taken and come have fun with all your neighbors from Cheval.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s