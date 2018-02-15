8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Feb. 16-18

1. Beer, Bourbon & BBQ (Saturday)

JA great day of beer sipping, bourbon tasting, music, cigars, and barbecue. Use a sampling glass to enjoy an all-you-care-to-taste sampling of beer and bourbon. Some of the best barbecue vendors in the area will be on-site if you get hungry, and there will be seminars in the tasting theater and live music all day! Get the details

2. French Fry Festival (Saturday)

It’s the second annual event in St. Pete where your fingers will get greasy and salty. The gourmet food truck line up is extensive and you can expect fun for the whole family. Get the details

3. Brownie Bake Off (Saturday)

Join in the search for the best brownie in Tampa Bay. Visitors to the Brownie Festival will be able to purchase creations from participating contestants as judges test their taste buds. Get the details

4. Florida State Fair Fun (Saturday)

Discover the fun with this awesome deal. The Florida State Fair is ready to rumble. After 5 p.m. tickets will be just $5. Get the details

5. Tampa’s Greatest Love Stories Tour (Saturday)

Take your valentine on a tour through the time of the city’s greatest romances and most romantic date spots. Start off with complimentary coffee shots, drink specials, and pastries, then hop on your bike for a behind-the-scenes tour of the famous Columbia Restaurant in Historic Ybor City. Get the details

6. DIY Bath Bombs (Sunday)

Time for some do-it-yourself crafts! Make your very own bath bombs from scratch at the library. All supplies will be provided, so just bring your creativity and you’ll be ready to go! Get the details

7. WhigFest Music & Arts Festival (Sunday)

WhigFest returns to Tampa with headliner Umphrey’s McGee. This show is a special one because the band and Ybor’s Rock Brothers Brewing will launch their new limited release beer at the event. WhigFest is a celebration of freedom through art, music, creativity and expression. Get the details

8. Winter Blues & Food Festival (Sunday)

This time it is all about the family fun, best local food trucks and blues entertainers live on stage all day. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

