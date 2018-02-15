15-year-old girl fights off attacker on way to Haines City High School

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old girl was attacked while walking to school Thursday morning in Haines City.

Police said the attack happened around 6:45 a.m. while she was on her way to Haines City High School in Polk County. An exact location wasn’t provided.

The girl was able to fight off her attacker, described as an adult male. Police are treating the case as an an attempted abduction.

Police Chief James Elensky will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. and release more details.

MORE TOP STORIES: