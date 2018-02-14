Pasco firefighter rescues burned, unconscious woman from house fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman was transported to a local burn center after a fire broke out at her home early Wednesday morning.

A Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson said the 54-year-old female was found unconscious on the kitchen floor. A firefighter grabbed her and pulled her to safety. She was transported to Tampa General Hospital. Her condition is not known.

Two other women who live at the home escaped from the flames. One is being checked out at a local hospital as a precaution.

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to a 911 call about a house fire at 2:25 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the home located at 6973 Alken Circle and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions inside the residence and a second alarm was initiated.

The fire is under control and crews are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

