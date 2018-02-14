Woman says Florida mayor offered speed bumps for sex

By Published:
AP photo

LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — A woman has accused the mayor of a Florida town of promising to get speed bumps put on streets in her neighborhood in exchange for sex.

In a complaint filed Jan. 2 with the Florida Commission on Ethics, Catherine Padilla said she had asked the town to install speed bumps as a safety measure.

She says Lantana Mayor David Stewart drove her to a motel after having lunch three years ago and said he wanted to have sex with her. She refused, but said he asked her again before the August 2015 vote, which was approved.

The Palm Beach Post reports that on Jan. 11, after the ethics commission notified Stewart of the complaint, he went to Padilla’s home to discuss the situation.

Stewart denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s