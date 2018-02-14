VIDEO: Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo reveals baby orangutan’s name

By Published:
Credit: Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Please meet, Dira!

A few weeks ago, Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo hosted a poll to let the public pick a name for the Zoo’s newest baby girl, a rare Bornean orangutan.

The Zoo’s primate care team nominated names and the public narrowed it down to one.

Today, the zoo announced the baby’s name. Dira, which means a lovely red-headed girl, was picked by popular vote.

The critically endangered primate was born on Jan. 6, 2018, to experienced mother Dee Dee.

There are fewer than 100 Bornean orangutans in North America, making this birth very significant for the species and the Tampa community.

The newest zoo baby is the tenth Bornean orangutan born at the Lowry Park Zoo.

Lowry Park Zoo shows off baby orangutan for first time

TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s