VIDEO: Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo reveals baby orangutan’s name

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Please meet, Dira!
A few weeks ago, Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo hosted a poll to let the public pick a name for the Zoo’s newest baby girl, a rare Bornean orangutan.
The Zoo’s primate care team nominated names and the public narrowed it down to one.
Today, the zoo announced the baby’s name. Dira, which means a lovely red-headed girl, was picked by popular vote.
The critically endangered primate was born on Jan. 6, 2018, to experienced mother Dee Dee.
There are fewer than 100 Bornean orangutans in North America, making this birth very significant for the species and the Tampa community.
The newest zoo baby is the tenth Bornean orangutan born at the Lowry Park Zoo.
