Valentine’s Day deals whether you’re single or taken

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Valentine’s Day is full of passion, excitement and for some, lots of love. But everyone deserves to bask in the deals during the most noted Hallmark holiday.

On Valentine’s Day, if you buy one, you’ll get one free when you kiss someone or something at Qdoba. Also, if you tag a picture using the hashtag #Qdobaforakiss, they’ll donate $1 to fight child hunger.

Another buy one, get one deal is at Auntie Anne’s. Be sure to join their pretzel perks program by February 13 to get a free heart-shaped pretzel with purchase.

And a fan favorite is back at Hooters. Shred a picture of your ex and get 10 free wings with your purchase.

If you’re looking for more finger food options, Wingstop is selling “WING LUV Kits” that include all the romantic essentials. All kits also come with a $25 Wingstop gift card.

For the “HeartBaker”, Papa Murphy’s is offering a heart-shaped take-and-bake pizza at all locations nationwide.

Firehouse Subs is giving out free dessert on Valentine’s Day to guests, with the choice of a brownie or cookie.

For the Valentine looking to work off all those food freebies, join Youfit Health Clubs this week for free YouGX group exercise classes through February 16.

If you want to snuggle up for a movie Redbox has you covered. Get a free rental this Valentine’s Day when you text “valpak” to 727272 until February 28.

