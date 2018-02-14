Couple gets married underwater at Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Valentine’s Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in dive (gear)…

It’s not your usual wedding tune but for John and AnaMaria, it’s the best way to “shellebrate” their love.

As a volunteer diver at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for the past nine years, John Martin will marry the love of his life on Valentine’s Day.

John and AnaMaria will get married while scuba diving in Mavis’s Rescue Hideaway, a sea turtle habitat that John regularly scuba dives with the CMA Dive Team.

John can be seen at CMA cleaning the habitats making sure they are healthy for rescued animals to live in.

The couple said they bond over their commitment to the outdoors and for water. In fact, John proposed to AnaMaria while the lovebirds were boating.

We caught their wedding LIVE on Facebook at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Watch the vows below!

