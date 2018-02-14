Couple gets married underwater at Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Valentine’s Day

By Published: Updated:
Credit: CMA

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Here comes the bride, all dressed in dive (gear)…

It’s not your usual wedding tune but for John and AnaMaria, it’s the best way to “shellebrate” their love.

As a volunteer diver at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for the past nine years, John Martin will marry the love of his life on Valentine’s Day.

John and AnaMaria will get married while scuba diving in Mavis’s Rescue Hideaway, a sea turtle habitat that John regularly scuba dives with the CMA Dive Team.

John can be seen at CMA cleaning the habitats making sure they are healthy for rescued animals to live in.

The couple said they bond over their commitment to the outdoors and for water. In fact, John proposed to AnaMaria while the lovebirds were boating.

We caught their wedding LIVE on Facebook at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Watch the vows below!

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s