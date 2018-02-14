Twitter reacts to Shaun White winning his third Olympic gold

NBC Olympics.com Published:
 
By now everyone knows the story. Shaun White captured gold in the men’s halfpipe. White did it 12 years and two days after he won his first gold medal in the event. With the win, White is now the first snowboarder to ever become a three-time Olympic champion. To add to the accomplishment, it was the United States’ 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics. He reclaimed his title by landing back-to-back 1440s in his final run. Of course Twitter users were standing by to react.
 
A couple of GOATs in their own right chimed in.
Former NFL defensive star Akbar Gbajabiamila was all of us watching the run.
Really he did it for all of us.
Shaun White with his family afterwards was everything.
He definitely proved why we should never give up.
Olympian Monica Abbott summed it up perfectly.
Our hearts still haven’t returned to normal.
Too easy.
NFL players were watching the event just like the the rest of us.
You can’t deny he’s the best.
You’re not crying, I’m crying.

