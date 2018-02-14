Tampe Theatre dazzles after $6 million face-lift

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The historic Tampa Theatre reopened about six weeks ago after undergoing a $6 million dollar face-lift.

Some of the most noticeable restoration projects include new energy-efficient, hurricane-rated windows.

The new windows replace the 91 year-old originals along the Florida Avenue side of the building.

Crews also installed new seats, carpet and drapes in the auditorium.

The Tampa Theatre hosts many events throughout the year. If you want to learn more about this historic theatre and upcoming events, visit the Tampa Theatre website.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-