Stormy Daniels, porn star at center of Trump scandal will be in Tampa this weekend

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. Michael Cohen tells The New York Times he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pornography star at the center of a scandal involving President Donald Trump will be in the Bay area this weekend, according to Twitter.

Stormy Daniels took to the social media site on Tuesday to announce two appearances at Thee Dollhouse Lounge in Tampa.

“Hey Florida! Come see me at Thee Dollhouse Tampa this Fr (sic) and Sat night! First show is 6 pm Friday evening,” the adult entertainer wrote.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been embroiled in controversy ever since The Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid $130,000 in hush money to stop her from discussing an alleged extramarital affair with President Donald J. Trump that occurred in 2011.

That year, Daniels recounted the affair to the celebrity website The Dirty. They published the story, but it was removed after they were allegedly threatened with a lawsuit.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a report in which Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney admitted to making the six-figure payment with his personal funds.

Now Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, her manager told The Associated Press Wednesday.

