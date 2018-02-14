Stormy Daniels, porn star at center of Trump scandal will be in Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pornography star at the center of a scandal involving President Donald Trump will be in the Bay area this weekend, according to Twitter.
RELATED: Porn star who alleged Trump affair: I can now tell my story
Stormy Daniels took to the social media site on Tuesday to announce two appearances at Thee Dollhouse Lounge in Tampa.
“Hey Florida! Come see me at Thee Dollhouse Tampa this Fr (sic) and Sat night! First show is 6 pm Friday evening,” the adult entertainer wrote.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been embroiled in controversy ever since The Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid $130,000 in hush money to stop her from discussing an alleged extramarital affair with President Donald J. Trump that occurred in 2011.
That year, Daniels recounted the affair to the celebrity website The Dirty. They published the story, but it was removed after they were allegedly threatened with a lawsuit.
On Tuesday, the New York Times published a report in which Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney admitted to making the six-figure payment with his personal funds.
Now Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, her manager told The Associated Press Wednesday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pasco Co. assistant principal arrested on federal charges following Homeland Security probe
- Man shot in car drives to Tampa Steak n Shake to get help
- White House proposes food box deliveries instead of food stamps
- Teen’s dying words lead deputies to her suspected killers
- Second teen sentenced in plot that left girl shot in head
- Nurse calls out sick with flu, then gets fired for violating hospital’s attendance policy