Stormy Daniels, porn star at center of Trump scandal will be in Tampa this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pornography star at the center of a scandal involving President Donald Trump will be in the Bay area this weekend, according to Twitter.

Stormy Daniels took to the social media site on Tuesday to announce two appearances at Thee Dollhouse Lounge in Tampa.

“Hey Florida! Come see me at Thee Dollhouse Tampa this Fr (sic) and Sat night! First show is 6 pm Friday evening,” the adult entertainer wrote.

Hey Florida! Come see me at Thee Dollhouse Tampa this Fr and Sat night! First show is 6pm Fri evening. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) February 14, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been embroiled in controversy ever since The Wall Street Journal reported that she was paid $130,000 in hush money to stop her from discussing an alleged extramarital affair with President Donald J. Trump that occurred in 2011.

That year, Daniels recounted the affair to the celebrity website The Dirty. They published the story, but it was removed after they were allegedly threatened with a lawsuit.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a report in which Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney admitted to making the six-figure payment with his personal funds.

Now Daniels believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, her manager told The Associated Press Wednesday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-