(WFLA) — It was an epic final run yesterday when Shaun White claimed his third gold medal in Olympic men’s halfpipe.
But since his glorious victory, Shaun White has been scrutinized on social media for more than one reason.
White may have won gold but he also lost the respect of many who love the red, white and blue.
After his winning run, the athlete was handed the American Flag as a tribute to represent Team USA.
The flag ended up dragging behind White instead of proudly waving in the air during the commotion of congratulations.
The halfpipe boarder apologized and said he “didn’t mean any disrespect”.
“I remember being handed the flag. I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and the board,” White said. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect. The flag that’s flying on my house right now is way up there. Sorry for that. But I’m definitely proud — very proud — to be a part of Team USA and being an American and to be representing for everyone back home.”
Then, in a press conference to discuss his triumph, White was questioned about sexual harassment allegations made against him. White responded saying he was there to talk about the Olympics not “gossip”.
White apologized again for that comment saying it was a poor choice of words and said he has grown a lot over the years.
“I’m truly sorry that I chose the word ‘gossip,’” White said. “It was a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject in the world today and I’m just truly sorry.”
But still today, support is still pouring in on social media for the veteran Olympian after his latest victory.
Shaun White faces controversy after Olympic gold medal win
