Polk Sheriff Grady Judd sworn in as President of Major County Sheriffs of America

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has had a busy week.

He was one of 12 sheriffs in the nation who met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion with the National Sheriffs Association. During the discussion, the president reiterated his support for law enforcement and discussed cracking down on immigration and illegal drug distributors.

Just one day later, Sheriff Judd was sworn in as President of the Major County Sheriffs of America. The organization installed its new group of executive officers on Wednesday during its winter meeting in Washington.

Congratulations to the new @MCSheriffs Executive Board members just sworn in #MCSA18 #LeadingTheWay pic.twitter.com/LV9qHlHrL1 — Major County Sheriffs of America (@MCSheriffs) February 14, 2018

In a statement, Judd called it an honor.

“As leaders in the MCSA, sheriffs must demonstrate strength, courage, confidence and leadership while protecting the best interest of the citizens we serve to lead the way for a safer America,” he said. “We will work hard to ensure best practices are determined pursuant to professional research and time-tested protocols; as well as guaranteeing the delivery of services with a sense of urgency to the American people based on what is right and not what is politically expedient.”

But Sheriff Judd isn’t just being recognized in Washington for his accomplishments. He’s also being recognized on the internet – for his fashion.

On Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out two photos of Sheriff Judd wearing a pair of boots with his name and the sheriff’s office badge design on them. According to another tweet, the boots were custom-made and gator skin.

The pictures were posted with the hashtags #OnlyInPolk, #Fashion, #BeJealous and #KillerBootsMan.

Shortly after the tweet was posted, people online started taking notice and complimenting Sheriff Judd on his style. The tweet has been liked nearly 100 times already.

Wednesday’s tweet appears to be in response to photos posted by the National Sheriffs’ Association of boots worn by the organization’s president.

You should see Sheriff Judd's boots! We'll try to find a picture…….. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) February 13, 2018