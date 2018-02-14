Police release video of car believed to be involved in deadly Sarasota hit-and-run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is still investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in January.

Police said 36-year-old Gisela Staino of Hialeah was fatally struck just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 27 on Fruitville Road near Bearded Oaks Drive.

Video obtained from red light cameras near the crime scene shows a damaged vehicle traveling along Fruitville Road shortly after the incident.

The vehicle is believed to be a Mazda 3 Sedan made between 2004 and 2009. It’s silver, gray or blue in color with a broken right side headlight and heavy front right front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Sarasota Police Traffic Unit Officer Tim Bales at 941-915-3635.

