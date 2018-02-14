Active shooter at Broward County high school: Injuries reported, gunman at large

(WATCH LIVE HERE)

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon because of an active shooter, NBC 6 in Miami reported.

There were reports of victims, Broward County Sheriff’s officials said.

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School around 2:30 p.m. in Parkland as students were being dismissed.

Officers responded to the school at 5901 Pine Island Road for the reports of gunshots, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said.

An active shooter was seen leaving the area, NBC6 reported. The suspect was described as a white male last seen leaving campus in a burgundy shirt.

Video showed dozens of officers and ambulances at the school as students ran out. Some reported victims were seen being carried out of the school.

Students were escorted by armed police out of the high school in a single file. Other students are still locked in. Parents said their kids are trapped inside.

ATF agents from the Miami Field Division were responding to the school.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have been notified of the situation.

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

