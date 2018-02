MATSUE, Japan (WFLA/NBC) – Penguins wearing chocolate hearts took a stroll Tuesday in honor of Valentine’s Day at a bird park in western Japan.

The penguins wore chocolate hearts with their name on them.

Visitors enjoyed strolling and taking selfies with the penguins as they wandered through the park.

The penguins go for strolls at the park twice a day.

The birds will be dressed in Valentine’s Day attire through Wednesday and will wear backpacks through the end of March.