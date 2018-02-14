Pasco thief increasingly violent in string of robberies

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is concerned about a recent series of robberies because of their violent nature.

“We have a very violent individual on our hands. We are working with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force,” said Nocco.

Deputies believe the same thief has hit five businesses in the county since Feb. 8.

“This individual is violent, has shown violence and I can tell you the most important thing is, he’s hitting places our families go to and interact with and the really scary thing is this individual is already shooting up people and we know the violence can escalate,” said Nocco.

Security camera video shows the thief hitting a Citgo gas station on Feb. 8, the same night he hit a Best Western Motel.

A few days later, he hit a Metro PCS store in Zephryhills and a “Be Creative Painting” store on Feb. 13. Less than two hours later, he robbed a Subway store in Lutz.

Sheriff Nocco is asking business owners to be very careful.

“As it gets dusk, maybe you want to lock your doors and when people come forward, you know, if they are coming forward for business or something doesn’t look right,” said Nocco, who added he wants to get the thief off the street as soon as possible before someone is killed.

“The only way it seems like it’s going to end is if this person turns himself in, somebody turns this person in or there unfortunately is going to be a shoot out somewhere,” said Nocco.

